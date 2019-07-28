Dean Bruder

Dean M. Bruder, 77, of rural Augusta, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Dean Milton Bruder was born in Mauston on July 30, 1941, the eldest of 3 children born to Milton and Geraldine (Balliett) Bruder. The Bruder family moved to Augusta in 1956 and it was here that Dean graduated from high school in 1959. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1959 until 1962. After his discharge he returned to Augusta and married Judy Pelzek in 1964, to this union his 2 older sons were born. At this time he was living in Aurora, IL, where he worked in the factory for Caterpillar. In the early 1970s he moved back to Augusta and in 1975 he married Vicki Pape in Eau Claire. The couple lived all their married life in Augusta, where for 18 years he drove semi for Tennessee Truck Line with Bush Brothers. Before he retired in the fall of 2007, he had been employed in the office of Bush Brothers as a dispatcher and worked in shipping/receiving and inventory.
Dean loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and riding four wheeler. His love for four wheeling led to his involvement with the Quad County ATV Club and being instrumental with the formation of four wheeling trails at the county level. He was also an active member of the Augusta Lions Club and with the help of fellow lion member Giles Turner, the two of them were able to get a German Shepard, the first dog with the canine program for the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department. Dean had also served as alderman on the Augusta City Council. Over the years he had enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and NASCAR.
Dean will be dearly missed by Vicki, his wife of 43 years; 4 sons, Scott Bruder, Clifford (Audra) Bruder all of Augusta; Randy (Amanda) Bruder of Stevens Point, Dan (Sheena) Bruder of Augusta; 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; brother, Dale (Bridgett) Bruder of Minong; in-laws, Pat (Harvey) Schwoch, Frankie (Katie) Pape all of Augusta. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jacqueline Hubbard-Feeney; daughter-in-law, Lauri Bruder; niece Michelle Shelly Bruder; and Vicki's parents, Frank and Lucille Pape.
Private graveside services will be held in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family would like to thank Care Partners Memory Care of Eau Claire and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful treatment given to Dean while he was in your care.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.