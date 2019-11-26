Dean Claflin

Dean Richard Claflin, age 86, of Price, WI passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Augusta Health and Rehab due to complications of a stroke. He was surrounded by his daughters holding his hands.
Dean was born on June 25, 1933 in Mondovi, WI to Dick Stringer Claflin and Mary Mae (Crawford) Claflin. He was baptized April 30, 1952 at Camp Matthews Chapel in San Diego, CA.
He grew up in the Mondovi area and later moved to the Fairchild area. Dean joined the Marines a few months before graduating in 1952. He began service at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California before being stationed in Hawaii and Japan.
Dean married Carole Bloom on February 14, 1959. Together they had two daughters, Pam and Jennie. Dean traveled across the country driving truck and working for Indianhead trucking, Marten Transport and for American Materials.
After retirement, he enjoyed his time hunting, fishing, ATV riding, golfing, shooting pool, and socializing. Dean was a member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW, and American Legion.
Of all the places he traveled, Dean always said his favorite place of all was home.
Dean is survived by his daughters, Pamela Claflin of Osseo and Jennifer (Tim) Nelson of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Kellie Claflin of Corvallis, OR, Megan (Chris) Marshall of Johnson Creek, Lindsey Nelson of Eau Claire, and Alex Nelson of Chippewa Falls; two great grandsons, Benny Marshall and Eli Marshall; and one sister, Barbara Cox of Eau Claire. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and his dog, Lucky.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Mary Claflin; brothers, Dennis Claflin and Roger Claflin; and sisters, Faye Erickson and Marlene Zimbauer.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at South Beef River Church in Osseo, WI with Pastor David Christianson officiating. Military Honors will be presented outside the church following services. Burial will take place in Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Wednesday.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.