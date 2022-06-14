Dean W. Helwig, 96, passed away peacefully at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls on April 7, 2022, with family at his side. Dean was born on August 15, 1925, in Eau Claire, WI, to Elmer and Lily (Schultz) Helwig. He grew up on the family farm near Gilmanton and graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1943. In 1946 he married the love of his life, Rosemary Bock in Eau Claire. They were married for 71 years and together they raised their two children Cynthia and Michael.
Besides farming, Dean was very active in the Gilmanton community. He was a long-standing member of the Community Club and NFO, drove school bus and managed the Gilmanton Café. He and Rosemary hosted many class reunions. In 1987 Dean retired from farming and moved to Eau Claire. He enjoyed driving truck and drove for Ryder for several years. Dean and Rosemary loved to travel and visited 48 states, Canada, and Mexico. They also traveled extensively in Europe.
Dean had many hobbies including reading, history, travel, camping, carpentry, mechanical work, and antique restoration. He was happiest in his shop with his son and grandsons restoring and modifying antique cars and tractors. A friendly outgoing and funny man, he was liked by all who knew him. His stories will live on in our memories.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Kenneth) Ristow of Alma Center; son, Michael (Peggy) Helwig of Lake Hallie; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Dittner, Sarah (Howie) Schmidt, Andrew (Laken) Helwig, Amanda Mikesell, Dylan Helwig, Devon Helwig, and Josh (Laura) Prueher. He was lovingly referred to as “old grandpa” by his great grandchildren, Aubrey and Mason Schmidt, Ella and Evin Dittner, Dawson and Landon Helwig, Anna, Mason, Bennett, and Jayden Mikesell, Aiden and Conner Prueher; a niece; nephews; and by friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; a son, James Dean; his parents; and special cousin, Lee Helwig.
A Celebration of Dean’s life will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held beginning at 11 a.m. with a luncheon at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at the Gilmanton Cemetery.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Wissota Place for their kind and compassionate care during dad’s final illness.
