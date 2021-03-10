Dean David Johnson 70, of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday March 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Dean was born on July 20th, 1950, in Mondovi, Wisconsin to Elmer and Virgil Johnson. Dean attended and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1968. After school he joined the National Guard. Dean ranched on his family’s land for many years, and enjoyed working on it. He had a son named Iver Johnson. He met Vicki Nelson, and they became lifelong partners of 31 years.
Dean is survived by Vicki Nelson, his son Iver (Shelly Anibas) Johnson, Step kids; Jodi and Kirk Muszynski, and Mandy Nelson. Sisters; Ruth (Larry) Rud, Linda (Denny) Pilgrim, and Betty (Rod) Amidon, brother; Glen (Marsha) Johnson, Grandchildren; Kenzie Akina, Izzy Johnson, Abby Johnson, Chase and Athen Wundrow, Mckenna and Corrine Muszynski, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Larson, brother in law David Larson, and niece Jackie Rud.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 10, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel. A service will be held at 1:00 PM, following the visitation. Burial will take place at Thompson Valley Cemetery immediately following the service.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.