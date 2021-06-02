dean Johnson

Dean M. Johnson, 66, of Eau Claire died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. He was born on October 8, 1954 to the late Marlin and Phyllis (Henke) Johnson. Dean grew up south of Stanley and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High. He went on to receive an auto repair degree and worked as an automotive technician for 41 years, proudly spending the last 35 years at Ken Vance Motors.
Dean had a huge passion for snowmobiling (only on Ski-Doos!!!) and stock car racing. He was an Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs director for Chippewa County for 26 years. He loved to travel and spent many vacations on road trips, cruises and snowmobiling trips out west. He also enjoyed softball, hunting and attending NASCAR races.
He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Jane) Johnson of Stanley and Glen (Cindy) Johnson of Altoona, and many nieces and nephews. Dean is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dale; and nephew, Jared.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 7 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Private inurnment will take place in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery at a later date.