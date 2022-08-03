The world lost a great man when Dean A. Loftus passed away on July 14, 2022 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., peacefully and surrounded by family, following a sudden medical emergency.

Dean will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 52 years, Mavis; their three children, Stacey (Tony) Paoli, Jodi (Matt) Blazel and Bryce (Lisa) Loftus; eight grandchildren, Nicholas (Madison), Alexander and Andrew Paoli, Mason and Evalise Blazel, and Bennett, Foster and Emmeline Loftus; siblings John (Karen) Loftus and Colleen Mulvihill, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. With his passing, Dean has been reunited with his parents; his brothers, Don and Duane; sister-in-law, Colleen Loftus; brother-in-law, John Mulvihill and nephew, Tim Mulvihill.

