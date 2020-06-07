DeAnn Frances Roseth Greenwold, age 56, passed away on June 3 at the Mayo Clinic Health System-Osseo surrounded by her family and exceptional co-workers. She battled lung cancer so bravely for the past two years.
DeAnn was born December 24, 1963, to David and Marie Roseth. She graduated from Blair High School and then. received her LPN, RN, and BSN nursing degrees. DeAnn was employed at Mayo Clinic Health System-Osseo for the past 15 years.
DeAnn was blessed with three wonderful children, Deedra, Cole, and Desirae. Besides being a dedicated mother, she loved being a nurse and left a lasting impact on many patients and co-workers.
In addition to her nursing vocation, DeAnn enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, crocheting, giving thoughtful, beautifully wrapped gifts, vacationing, taking local road trips, attending auctions, visiting with family and friends, and enjoying a sweet glass of wine.
DeAnn’s life was enriched when she was reacquainted with Norval Greenwold seven years ago. They were married on October 6, 2018.
DeAnn will be so deeply missed by her husband, Norval Greenwold, children Deedra Nichols, Cole Nichols (Ciara), and Desirae Nichols, sister, Rita (Peter) Berge, brother David Roseth (Jackie), niece, Maria (Jared) Schadrie, nephew, Chase Roseth, step-children David (Karri) Greenwold, Aaron Grenwold (Miranda), Taylor Greenwold, Blair Greenwold, and step-grandchildren Braden, Grayson, and Parker.
A drive by visitation will be held from 11-1 with an outdoor service to follow that will respect Covid guidelines (bring own lawn chair) on Sunday, June 7, at North Beaver Creek Church located at W11275 County Road C, Ettrick, WI 54627.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.