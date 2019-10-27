Deanna O'Melia (Devine) Age 82 of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Epipany Memory Care. Deanna was born on April 5, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Erma (Anderl) and Jerome Devine. She was married to Dennis (Denny) OMelia and they raised their three children in Hastings, Minnesota. Deanna is preceded in death by her loving grandson Justin Kaufenberg; brothers Jim (Lorraine), Dan (Joanne), Father Pat, Chuck (Marian), and Greg (Joanne) Devine; sisters Beatrice (Al) Wykell and Mary (Ed) Kurtz; and Denny OMelia. Deanna is survived by her daughter Colleen (Joe), Kaufenberg; sons John and Patrick OMelia; beloved grandchildren Jeremy and Mikayla Kaufenberg; and brother Deacon Jerry (Mary Kay) Devine; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be on October 29th at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m., at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, 55433. Memorials in lieu of flowers to donors choice.