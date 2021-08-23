Deanna L. Tyler, 74, of Eau Claire, WI died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
She was born on March 17, 1947 in Eau Claire to Earl and Harriet (Anderson) Matthes.
Deanna graduated from North High School with the class of 1965. She married Jay Tyler September 24, 1977 at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. Early on, Deanna and Jay enjoyed bike rides, Bingo, ice cream socials, and a good Packer game. In recent years, Deanna enjoyed one-on-one visits, reminiscing about her mom and dad, singing her favorite hymns, and watching musicals on TV.
Survivors include her step-brother, Dr. Aleron (Carol) Leipnitz; a step-sister, Alice (Robert) Sedore; step-sister-in-law, Judy Leipnitz; aunt, Ann Felton; uncle, Albert Johnson; cousins, Mike, Jeff, Julie, Laurie, Scott, Mark, Dave, Steve, Debbie, and Dan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Tyler; father, Earl Matthes; mother, Harriet (Anderson) Matthes Leipnitz; step-father, Willard Leipnitz; step-brother, Alan Leipnitz; uncles, Huck Anderson, Elmer Felton, and Charles Felton, and aunts, Lola Johnson and Janet Johnson
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, burial will follow the graveside service.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, 226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Eau Claire United Cerebral Palsy Assoc., 206 Water St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
