GOETTL, Lyle A., 74, of Cadott died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MULHERON, Gloria, 91, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Menomonie.
SVEE, Bonnie J., 82, of Eau Claire died Jan. 19 at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
TIMM, Donald O., 87, of Eleva died Sunday at home.
There will be no services at this time.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WOOLEVER, Kole, F., was stillborn on Saturday.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
ZSCHERNITZ, Thomas D., 74, of Neillsville died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.