BARTA, David B., 69, of Sarona died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAINES, Thomas “Tom” E., 79, of Arcadia died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
JACKSON, Allard P., 81, of Strum died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SHIMON, John A. “Jack”, 84, of Cameron died Friday at Cumberland Healthcare.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
SHIPMAN, Clyde W., 88, of New Auburn died Wednesday at MCHS in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
WEBB, Mary M., 94, of Eau Galle died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.