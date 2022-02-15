BARTA, David B., 69, of Sarona died Saturday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HAINES, Thomas “Tom” E., 79, of Arcadia died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

JACKSON, Allard P., 81, of Strum died Sunday.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SHIMON, John A. “Jack”, 84, of Cameron died Friday at Cumberland Healthcare.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

SHIPMAN, Clyde W., 88, of New Auburn died Wednesday at MCHS in Eau Claire.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

WEBB, Mary M., 94, of Eau Galle died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.

Recommended for you