ANGST, Mary M., 88, of La Crossed formerly of Arcadia died Saturday at Pine View Nursing Home in Caledonia, MN.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BOEHM, Douglas A., 58, of rural Galesville died Sunday at home.
CHAPEK, Quentin J., 21, of Cadott was born on Nov. 22, 2000 and died Friday.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
DULIAN, Diane M. (LeMay), 66, of Cadott was born on Sept. 3, 1955 and died Friday.
FISCHER, Sandra K., 76, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Donald K., 95, died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RANDALL, Carol G., 74, of Rice Lake died Friday in Barron.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
