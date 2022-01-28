Sorry, an error occurred.
BAECKER, William “Bill”, 71, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
BATHKE, Donald E., 87, of Eagle Point and Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is handling arrangements.
BLAKELEY, Helen, 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
HOFACKER, Lita M., 73, of Elmwood died Tuesday at home.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand is handling arrangements.
OELSCHLAGER, Kathryn M., 88, of Lindenhurst, IL formerly of Eau Claire died Jan. 20, 2022 at Victory Lakes Assisted Living, Lindenhurst, IL.
Symonds Funeral Home, Grayslake, IL is handling arrangements.
REPAAL, Marjory M., 86, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
SPERBER, Kae M., 71 of Augusta died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SZURA, Stanley C., 94, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.