BRUNETTE, June B., 92, of Rice Lake was born May 21, 1929, and died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GJESTVANG, Lester B., 93, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GUNDERSON, Eugene “Gene” G., 87, of Arcadia was born Dec. 2, 1934, and died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.

GUTSCH, Ramon A., 78, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MORETTI, Sharon M., 82, of Black River Falls died Monday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

Recommended for you