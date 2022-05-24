CHURCHILL, David L., 74, of Downing was born February 4, 1948 and died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

FISCHER, Patricia H., 92, formerly of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

O’Connor Mortuary Chapel and Crematory, Laguna Hills, California, is handling arrangements.

FOILES, Lorraine F., 80, of Cadott was born June 20, 1941 and died Saturday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

LEJA, Elroy D., 83, of Holcombe was born May 20, 1939 and died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

ODEGAARD, Beverly A., 94, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

WIGEN, Robert B., 88, of Menomonie died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

