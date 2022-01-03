ABEL, Helen M., 66, of Plum City died Dec. 21 at home.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.

BAUER, Jerry A., 88, of Durand died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.

BAUER, Lonnie J., 62, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

COPE, Sarah E., 42, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

GURNEE, Sean G., 51, of Pigeon Falls died Wednesday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

HEINSOHN, Vicki S., 57, of Rice Lake died Friday in Eau Claire.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

MIKESELL, Dennis R., 73, of rural Eleva died Wednesday at home.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

SCHIEFFER, Roy J., 72, of Rice Lake died Dec. 27.

Appelyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SIDDONS, Matthew “Matt” J., 33, of Cadott was born on June 2nd, 1988 and died Dec. 29, 2021.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

STOWE, Lorraine M. (Way), 95, of Birchwood died Dec. 24 at Care Partners Assisted Living.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SULLIVAN, Paul L., 76, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SZOTKOWSKI, George, 72, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

VASSEUR, Joseph L., 57, or Cornell was born July 28, 1964 and died December 29, 2021.

Borton Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

WOODFORD, Jacqueline “Jackie” W., 85, of Cadott was born on Sep. 30, 1936 and died Dec. 30, 2021.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

