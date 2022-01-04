BOESE, Chad K., 32, of Sand Creek died Sunday.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

BRESETTE, Stephanie B., 73, of Navarre, FL died Sunday.

Emerald Coast Funeral Home, Fort Walton Beach, FL, is handling arrangements.

HOKENSON, Gary L., 78, of New Haven, formerly of Boyceville died Wednesday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

MARITNY, Judith Ann, 83, of Rice Lake died Friday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

MCCARTY, Robert Bruce, 74, of Eau Claire died Dec. 21, 2021, at May Clinic Health System--Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SMITH, Paul D., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

