HANSON, Gloria, 72, of Thorp died Saturday at Aspirus Stanley Hospital.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Thorp, is handling arrangements.
KOEPL Sr., John E., 88, of Chetek died Dec. 29 at Care Partners in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MEYER, Gerald H., 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MORGAN, Marrick “Mar” M., of Menomonie was born on Aug. 3, 1969, and died Sunday.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SANDRIDGE, LeRoy, 79, of Sarona died Sunday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHLENDER, Marilyn, 66, of Bloomer died Sunday at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Frank J., 75, of Menomonie died Monday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SMITH, Naomi H., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THALACKER, Richard C., 61, of New Richmond died Sunday at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.