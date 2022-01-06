Sorry, an error occurred.
BAADER, Joe, 93, of Pepin died Tuesday at Advent Health, Durand.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
DAINES, James “Jim” R., 86, of Menomonie died Friday at Our House Senior Living, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
DIBBLE, Margaret, 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HUMPHREY, Irvin L., 71, of Maple Grove township died Wednesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Lloyd R., 88, of Osseo died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LARRIEU, Duane, 74, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at his son’s home, Spring Lake Township.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MOATS, Carol, 85, of Mondovi died Tuesday at home.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
NICHOLS, Janice “Jan,” 77, of Birchwood died Sunday in Mequon, WI.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RAMALEY, John, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield.
SHEA, James “Jim” D., 70, of Eau Claire died Monday at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WOODFORD, Jeff “Woody”, 66, of Seymour died Monday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.