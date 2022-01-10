ALTHAUS, Betty L., 82, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Black River Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

JANSEN, Georjean E., 73, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

JOHNSON, Kenneth L., of Springbrook died Wednesday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

LAGASSE, Wayne W., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at Oakwood Hills Retirement Community in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

MARINE, Rick A., 72, of Menomonie died Saturday at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

SATHER, William “Bill” R., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SCHMITT, Dawnette L., 57, of Baldwin died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SCHNELL, Mardell R., 88 of Rice Lake was born on Feb. 23, 1933 and died Thursday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SCRIBNER WALTERS, Doris “Huna”, 84, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you