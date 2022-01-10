Sorry, an error occurred.
ALTHAUS, Betty L., 82, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JANSEN, Georjean E., 73, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Kenneth L., of Springbrook died Wednesday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LAGASSE, Wayne W., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at Oakwood Hills Retirement Community in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MARINE, Rick A., 72, of Menomonie died Saturday at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SATHER, William “Bill” R., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
SCHMITT, Dawnette L., 57, of Baldwin died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
SCHNELL, Mardell R., 88 of Rice Lake was born on Feb. 23, 1933 and died Thursday in Rice Lake.
SCRIBNER WALTERS, Doris “Huna”, 84, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.