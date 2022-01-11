Sorry, an error occurred.
BECHEL, Marjorie M., 92, of Elmwood died Sunday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
CLINGENPEEL, Micky L., 61, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
PETERSON, Beatrice M., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
ROSENTRATER, Harold E., 88, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SVIHOVEC, Gertrude M., 94, of Eau Claire died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WILSON, Ronald A., 66, of Eau Claire formerly of Elkhorn died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Eau Claire.
