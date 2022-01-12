BERNHARDT, Kenneth “Ken” E., 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

CLEMONS, John-Wayne H., 45, of Blair died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, Whitehall.

Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

LEWIS, David “Louie” P., 61, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

MESSIER, Sandra Lorraine (Hosli), 79, of Arkansaw died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.

MEYER, Betty Jo, 90, of Eau Claire died Monday at May Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

NELSON, Edward R., 75, of Altoona died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SCHOCK, Antonette “Toni” Marie, 79, of Arcadia was born on May 17, 1942 and died Jan. 7, 2022.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

VETTERKIND, Lynn D., 71, of Owen died Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Aspirus Stanley Hospital, Stanley.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

ZIMMER, Fred Luke, 74, of Legend Lake, Keshena died Dec. 31, 2021 at home.

Swedberg Funeral Home, Shawano, is handling arrangements.

