BERG, Joan Shirley, 83, of Brunswick died Tuesday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Donald E., 81, of Eau Claire, born May 10, 1940 died Dec. 19, 2021.
Cremation Society of WI, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FEDIE, Christine, 60, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Arlen, 88, of Fairchild died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Osseo.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements
THOMPSON, Jessie MarieAnn (Bever). 48, of Cornell was born Nov. 15, 1973 and died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
WINDJUE, Eric A., 70, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gunderson Health System, La Crosse.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.