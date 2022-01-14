Sorry, an error occurred.
HALVERSON, Veronica “Ronni” M., 77, of Elk Mound died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
LYONS, Lisa H., 60, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
OEHLKE, Sue, 77, of Woodville died Tuesday at Park View Nursing Home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
PACE, Drucilla “Dru” F., 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RICE, Gregory J., 62, of Holcombe was born December 89, 1959 and died Tuesday.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
SKROCH, Giles “Gil” P., 79, of Cornell was born on September 8, 1942 and died Tuesday.
TENNESON, Robert B., 76, of rural Blair died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.