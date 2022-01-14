HALVERSON, Veronica “Ronni” M., 77, of Elk Mound died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.

LYONS, Lisa H., 60, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

OEHLKE, Sue, 77, of Woodville died Tuesday at Park View Nursing Home.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

PACE, Drucilla “Dru” F., 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

RICE, Gregory J., 62, of Holcombe was born December 89, 1959 and died Tuesday.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

SKROCH, Giles “Gil” P., 79, of Cornell was born on September 8, 1942 and died Tuesday.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

TENNESON, Robert B., 76, of rural Blair died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.

