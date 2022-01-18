Sorry, an error occurred.
GRAUNKE, Ruth A., 74, of Prairie Farm died Saturday at Cumberland Memorial Hospital.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
HANNACK, Bobbie, 66, of Winter died Dec. 22 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KISTING, Melvin “Mel” R., 71, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Helen B., 78, of Cameron died Dec. 21, 2021 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
RUDIE, Deborah M., 60, of Ridgeland died Dec. 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
TIMM, Jeanette, 94, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.