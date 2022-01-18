GRAUNKE, Ruth A., 74, of Prairie Farm died Saturday at Cumberland Memorial Hospital.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

HANNACK, Bobbie, 66, of Winter died Dec. 22 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

KISTING, Melvin “Mel” R., 71, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

LARSON, Helen B., 78, of Cameron died Dec. 21, 2021 at home.

Rausch-Lundeen, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

RUDIE, Deborah M., 60, of Ridgeland died Dec. 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

TIMM, Jeanette, 94, of Spring Valley died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you