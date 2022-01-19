Sorry, an error occurred.
EHELERT, Todd T., 61, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HANSON, Lynda K., 79, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PISA, Michael “Mike” D., 68, of Rice Lake died Sunday in Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handing arrangements.
ROTH, Stanley R., 67, of Boyceville died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
STOKES, Gerald J., 78, of Almena died Thursday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WOLFF, Marie M., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.