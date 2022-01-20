HOOVER, Joseph “Joe” E., 83, of Altoona died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

KETELBOETER, Brian L., 67 of Cornell died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SEVERSON, Elmer F., 91, of Barronett, born Dec. 22, 1930 died Monday in Cumberland.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

