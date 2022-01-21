KING, David J., 65, of Cumberland died Saturday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

LOEW, Joelene A., 88, of Menomonie died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home, Menomonie.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

MARTIN, David A., 66, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

