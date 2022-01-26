Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BEACKER, William “Bill”, 71, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
CHANNING, Roberta E., 86, of New Auburn was born on August 21, 1935, and died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
DEPOISTER, John R. Jr., 61 of Birchwood was born April 8, 1960, and died Sunday.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FLORA, Harlene M., 81, of Ladysmith died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GORTON, Richard “Rick” L., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
HOGAN, John P., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
HUNT, Carl R., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
ROBERT, John P. Sr., 47, of Lake Hallie died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.