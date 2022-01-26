BEACKER, William “Bill”, 71, of Independence died Sunday at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.

CHANNING, Roberta E., 86, of New Auburn was born on August 21, 1935, and died Sunday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

DEPOISTER, John R. Jr., 61 of Birchwood was born April 8, 1960, and died Sunday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

FLORA, Harlene M., 81, of Ladysmith died Thursday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GORTON, Richard “Rick” L., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

HOGAN, John P., 69, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

HUNT, Carl R., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

ROBERT, John P. Sr., 47, of Lake Hallie died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

