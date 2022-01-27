BOURDAGE, Petronila A., 60, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

FALCONER, Janet S., 82, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

HANKEL, Evelyn A., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HANSON, Debbra K., 65, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HOOVER, Joseph “Joe” E., 83, of Altoona died Dec. 16 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.

HOP, Timothy “Timm” G., 62, of Colfax was born on Jan. 6, 1960 and died Sunday in La Crosse.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie is handling arrangements.

KLASS, Elaine, 95, of Cornell died Tuesday.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell is handling arrangements.

SYLVESTER, Albert G., 64, of Eau Claire died Sunday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WALKER, Richard “Rich” Jr., 47, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester, Minn.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.

