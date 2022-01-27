Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BOURDAGE, Petronila A., 60, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
FALCONER, Janet S., 82, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANKEL, Evelyn A., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, Debbra K., 65, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
HOOVER, Joseph “Joe” E., 83, of Altoona died Dec. 16 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
HOP, Timothy “Timm” G., 62, of Colfax was born on Jan. 6, 1960 and died Sunday in La Crosse.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie is handling arrangements.
KLASS, Elaine, 95, of Cornell died Tuesday.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell is handling arrangements.
SYLVESTER, Albert G., 64, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
WALKER, Richard “Rich” Jr., 47, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.