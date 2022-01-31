Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BEECROFT, Brad A., 43, of Turtle Lake died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
ENDL, Carol O., 92, of Altoona died Friday at River Pines Nursing Home, Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GALETKA, Genevieve “Gene”, 93, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Rice Lake.
GUSTAFSON, Ruth, 76, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
IHLE, Vicki L., 75, of Menomonie died Wednesday.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire is handling arrangements.
JOHNSTON, Joyce L., 91, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
LATHROP, Marjorie K. (Matton), 74, died Tuesday at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LUKES, James F., 85, of Altoona died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
MILLER, Patricia, 71, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
MONTANYE, Kenneth J. Jr, 70, died Saturday at Mayo Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
O’BRIEN, Kevin L., 58, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
PAULSRUD, Diane M., 65, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
PYKA, Leroy J., 79, of Arcadia died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia is handling arrangements.
SLAYTON, Neva A., 90, of Barron, formerly of Rice Lake, died Jan. 22, 2022 at Barron Care and Rehab in Barron.
WEBER, Geneva “Gen”, 90, of Rice Lake, formerly of Long Lake, died Tuesday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.