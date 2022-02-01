Sorry, an error occurred.
BONICK, Karen A., 70, of rural Boyd died Sunday at Aspirus Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BROWN, Frances L., 87, formerly of Eau Claire died Saturday at Trusted Kare Senior Living in Tulsa, OK.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GARNETT, James P., 74, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
METCALF, Sharon A., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Bloomer.
POLDEN, Gloria I., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday,
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SALE, Gregg, 74, of Northfield died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Healthy System in Eau Claire.
SALMON, Kevin L., 71, of Strum died Jan. 25 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHAFER, Elizabeth M., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heathwood Nursing Home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SCHOEN, Thomas W., 81, of Sand Creek died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer
SEIBEL, Donald J., 97, of Bloomer died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
SHERMO-STABENOW, Darlene K., 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
SMIEJA, Clarence “Bud”, 95, of Independence died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County in Whitehall.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
TRAINOR, John D., 96, of Menomonie was born September 25, 1925, died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Rick W., 47 of Eau Claire died Jan. 21.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.