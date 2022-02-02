Sorry, an error occurred.
BERSCHNEIDER, Claire Theresa, 97, of Haugen died Sunday.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FEYEN, Velma H., 93, of Menomonie died Saturday at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna, MN.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FREEBERG, Charles Franklin, 87, of Colfax died Sunday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HACKEL, Daniel, 78, of Cameron, born September 25, 1943, died Tuesday, January 25.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOPWOOD, Larry, 79, of Elmwood died Monday at Baldwin Care Center, Baldwin.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SEVERUDE, Daniel H., 86, of Dallas died Monday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.