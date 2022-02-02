Sorry, an error occurred.
HANCOCK, Patricia L., 76, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron is handling arrangements.
HURTGEN, Alicia R. (Powers), 52, of Stanley died Saturday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MORGAN, Jorja M., 70, of Neillsville died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WOODS, Sharon L., 73, of Rice Lake was born April 7, 1948 and died Monday in Rochester, Minn.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.