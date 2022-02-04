COOK, Nola Mae (Brovold), 67, died Tuesday.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

HOLMSTROM, David A., 59, of Chetek died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

O’DONAHUE, Terrence H., 80, of Fairchild died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

RAMSEIER, Beverly M., 88, of Cadott, born May 9, 1933 died Wednesday.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

RAMSEIER, Paul, 93, of Cadott, born September 5, 1928 died Monday.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

TRAUTLEIN, Ilene R., 91, of Osseo, formerly of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare, Osseo.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

