CONNETT, Randall T., 56, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HALLUM, Darlene J., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Donna D., 93, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners — Birch Street in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LARSON, Donald “Don”, 96, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Emmalene “Emmy” I., 86, of Galesville formerly of Arcadia was born Aug. 3, 1935 died Thursday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
RIEGERT, Gerald T., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RUGRODEN, Robert D., 55, of Rice Lake died Oct. 6 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RUGRODEN, Wilfred H., 94, of Rice Lake died Friday in Shell Lake.
SAMPSON, Norman, 82, of Fall Creek died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SCHMIDT, Josette “Josie”, 69, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Appleyard’s Home of Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SPARBY, Orwin H., 93, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SUCHLA, Elaine M., 85, of Arcadia died Jan. 28 at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN.
Wozney-Killan Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
TOMKOWIAK, Patricia A., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
VAN ZEELAND, Gerald “Jerry” D., 87, of Birchwood died Tuesday.
Appleayard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.