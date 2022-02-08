ADAMS, Darlene J., 61, of Eau Claire died Saturday.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

HEBERT, Mylon J. “Mig”, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

PITTMAN, Jane L., 84, of rural Whitehall died Saturday at home.

Jack Funeral home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.

