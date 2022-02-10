CLEVELAND, Evelyn M., 90, died Monday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence is handling arrangements.

FALLS, Duane J., 86, of Nelson died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HOFFMAN, Anthony R., 71, of River Falls died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

OLSON, Myrtle H., 94, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.

Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall is handling arrangements.

