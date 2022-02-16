DOLNICK, Anne C., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

GERLAND, Gordon James, of Rice Lake, born 1934, died Sunday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HANSON, Ann, 84, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

LOMBARDO, Joseph A., 62, of Almena died Sunday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

LUDWIGSON, Eileen M., 91, died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living, Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

SCHRAMM, William A., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

WOLFGANG, Arnold W. “Buck”, 91, of Augusta died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you