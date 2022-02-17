BEISWANGER, Eunice H., 84, of Ridgeland died Jan. 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

BUNDY II, Charles “Mike” T., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at The Classic Assisted Living, Altoona.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

GORE, Joel L., 54, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

ROBARGE, Harold G., 79, of Eau Claire died Feb. 7 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

TUBBS, Myron H., 84, of Greenfield died Sunday.

Jackson Park Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, is handling arrangements.

WOOD, Grace, 95, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Parkview Home, Woodville.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

