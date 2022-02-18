HOEPNER, Donald R., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is handling arrangements. 

HUDSON, Karen, 73, of Hudson died Tuesday at home. 

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements. 

LOCKWOOD, Lori L., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona. 

