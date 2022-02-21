BAUER, Kathrine “Kathy” A., 63, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

DOLAN, Mark, 64, of Lake Hallie died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home, Rice Lake.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

GEARHARDT, Nancy K., 62, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday.

Arrangements are pending with Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

GRAESE, LeRoy W., 89, of Rice Lake was born Dec. 20, 1932 and died Wednesday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

RYBARCZYK, Joseph J., 87, of Alma died Wednesday.

Talbot Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

SCOVILLE, Crystal R., 84, of Humbird died Thursday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

STUVE, Dolores L., 94, of Whitehall died Friday at home.

Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.

