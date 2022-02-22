BAUER, Rocky, 64, of rural Mondovi died Saturday at home.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

HOLTAN, Pamela S., 65, of Independence died Wednesday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.

MILLER, Deanna M., 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you