DOEPEL, Martin J. Rev., 88, of Yukon, OK, died Feb. 13 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Yanda and Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK are handling arrangements.

FREITAG, Jane L., 104, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Willowbrook in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

