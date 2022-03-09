BRENDEN, Neil R., 81, of Thailand, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

BUTTENHOFF, David B., 60, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

FLATEN, James P., 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

JENNINGS, Jerry D., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 27 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Chippewa Falls.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

