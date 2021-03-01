ABRAHAMSON, Charles L., 92, of Fairchild died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
ARNESON, Verlyn P., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Fall Creek.
Funeral services were Sunday at Wesleyan Church, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BERG, Ernest “Ernie” “Jim,” 68, of rural Blair died Thursday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Visitation will be from 11 to noon Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
CHRISTENSEN, Charles, 84, of Baldwin died Saturday at home.
Public visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Private family service will be held.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, River Falls.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HOLSTEIN, Rocky, died Feb. 20 in Yuma, Ariz.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
JAGUSCH, Paul, 82, of Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Wing.
Private service will take place.
Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Red Wing.
Mahn Family Funeral Home, Red Wing, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Ilyeana G., 39½ week stillborn baby of Delayna York and Shaun Johnson, died Wednesday.
Private services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KAMROWSKI, Angeline M., 90, of Galesville/Tamarack died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KIRCHER, John P., 81, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
LICHT, Bernadette H., 97, of Boyd died Thursday at Homeplace in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
SHARP, Damaris, 85, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Private family service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WOOD, Michael W., 66, of Haugen died Feb. 22 at home.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.