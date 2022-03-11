ANDERSON, William, 66, of Augusta died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

HARMS, Norman W., 85, was born Sept. 4, 1936 and died Saturday in Lakeland, FL.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

ISAKSON, Norma J. (Broberg), died Tuesday in Rochester, MN.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Cochrane, is handling arrangements.

KAMROWSKI, Elaine J., 96, of Galesville died Tuesday at her daughter’s home.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

WELKER, Norma “Missy”, 49, of Fairchild died Tuesday at home.

WHITE, Lilliam F., 100, of Chippewa Falls died March 3, 2022 at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewas Falls.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.