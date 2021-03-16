BIZILIA, John, 65, of the Chippewa County town of Arthur died Friday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BREDESON, Phyllis, 90, died Saturday in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
COLAIZY, Robert J., 69, of Menomonie, formerly of St. Paul, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
DANIELS, Steven A., 76, of Elk Mound died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at McCombs Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GATES, Pamela J., 53, of Glenwood City died Wednesday at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at United Methodist Church, Downing.
Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. March 26 at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
HEIDEMAN, Donald L. “Don,” 97, of Eau Claire died March 7 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. June 5 at the funeral home.
Internment with Don and his wife, Jeanette, will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
MARCHESE, Janette A., 91, of Port Washington, formerly of Whitehall, died Wednesday at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Burial will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery, rural Whitehall.
SOMMER, Michele L. (Strizic), 54, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Holcombe, died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell.