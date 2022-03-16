BERZINSKI, Donovan “Berzi” J., 89, of Arcadia died Saturday.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BONKRUD, Lyle L., 102, died Thursday at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
DUFFY, Gloria, 94, of River Falls died Monday at Comforts of Home, River Falls.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ENGEBRETSON, Henry W., 94, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HALLS, Samantha M., died Friday.
LUNDGREN, Herman W., 73, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
NICHOLS, Edwin C., 71, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
RICHARDSON, Robert “Rob” E., 87, of Hudson died Wednesday, March 9, in St. Paul, MN.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
SIDLEY, Gerald F., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is handling arrangements.
TERRANA, Michael E., 61, of Menomonie died Sunday at his home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
