AUNE, Patricia J. “Patty”, 71, of Cameron died Monday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

BISSELL, Theodore, 88, of Boyceville died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

BRITTON, Georgene L., 81, of Eau Claire, formerly of Durand died Tuesday at home.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

FORCIER, Roger Paul, 85, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Colfax Health and Rehab, Colfax.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

MCGEARY, Patrick R., 73, of Augusta died Tuesday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MORRISON, Bonnie M., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, March 10 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SMITH, Clement A., 67, of Strum died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SULAK, Steven A., 42, or Rice Lake died Tuesday in Rochester, Minn.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

